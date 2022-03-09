HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As gas prices continue to climb across the nation, several states are considering taking legislative action to provide relief to drivers. Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan are working on suspending their state gas tax as prices reach record levels.

Alabamians are seeing the average gas price rise above four dollars a gallon, and 28 cents of that total is paid to the state in taxes.

However, state legislators have not put forth a proposal to suspend the gas tax.

Alabama gas tax has increased in recent years as a part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s ‘Rebuild Alabama’ project, and the revenue is used to repair roadways and bridges in the state.

Ivey’s opponents for the governor’s office said it’s time to reconsider Alabama’s gas tax.

“Gas was about a buck eighty when they passed the gas tax,” said Republican Alabama gubernatorial candidate Tim James. They just thought, ‘Well, I guess it’s going to stay low forever,’ but it never stays low forever. They should have put a trigger in there at about $2.50 or $2.60 that if it crosses over that threshold, that gas tax comes off this new tax.”

In many states, including Georgia, the proposed state tax suspension would last for the rest of the year.