AlabamaWorks to replace JobLink as state’s free online jobs database

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor announced the launch of a new free online jobs database that is replacing Alabama JobLink.

The Alabama Career Center System is ready to implement the services of this new database.

AlabamaWorks offers the same services as the old site plus some new services. There will be an app that will allow account management from any mobile device.

The AlabamaWorks app can be found on iPhone and Android app stores: Apple store – ALAWorks (no space) Google Play – ALA Works (with space)

For existing JobLink registrants (employers and job seekers):

Usernames will remain the same

You will receive an email with a default password

Passwords will have to be reset

“ADOL is constantly looking at new ways to connect employers and job seekers. This new database and its mobile app is a big step in that direction,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.