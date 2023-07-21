MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Legislature ended its special session Friday with a new proposed map for the State’s congressional districts.

The special session was needed after the U.S. Supreme Court said last month that the state’s current map appears to violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The map will now go back to the same three-judge panel which rejected Alabama’s map in 2022.

That court found Alabama needed to draw two majority-Black or near-majority-Black Congressional Districts but, the new proposed map doesn’t do that.

Huntsville-area Democratic Rep. Anthony Daniels, who is the Alabama House Minority Leader, has been outspoken about the proposed Congressional maps.

In a statement to News 19 Friday, Daniels said things are not moving in the right direction.

“Alabama has a long and tragic history of trampling on the voting rights of people of color. Sadly, that tradition is alive and well today. The court ruled that our Black population is large enough and geographically compact enough to create a second district. And yet, the Republican majority pushed through a map that blatantly fails to meet that standard.” “Remember, we were handed a common-sense solution. The House Democratic caucus endorsed a map, supported by the plaintiffs, that satisfies that court’s ruling. That majority has repeatedly ignored that option in an attempt to sidestep their duty to draw maps that represent all Alabama voters fairly and equitably. “Once again, the majority in Alabama is willfully putting political ambition ahead of what is right and just. And again, unfortunately, they are trying to put partisan politics before democracy, despite a decision upheld by the highest court in the land. We hope and expect that federal district court will reject this map in favor of one that satisfies the Voting Rights Act and upholds the voting rights of Black voters and all voters in Alabama.” Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama House Minority Leader

Governor Kay Ivey also released a statement, following her signing of Senate Bill 5, the redistricting map.

“Following the U.S. Supreme Court order, I called the Alabama Legislature into a special session to readdress our congressional map. The Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups, and I am pleased that they answered the call, remained focused and produced new districts ahead of the court deadline,” Ivey said.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s current congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act. Heading into the final day of the Legislature’s Special Session, the House and Senate could not agree on a map.

Those plans each add only one majority-black district and a second so-called “opportunity” district. Daniels and other Democrats say neither plan will give black voters the chance to elect their candidate of choice.

The map approved late Friday afternoon was offered by Alabama Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro. It leaves one majority Black district, District 7, and expands U.S. House District 2 to 40 percent Black.

The map now has to be presented to the panel of three federal judges, the same panel that ordered the previous map redrawn.