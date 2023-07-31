MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — With a population of just under 6,000, one small community in North Alabama landed the #1 spot as the state’s most affordable place to live.

Harvest earned that title according to SmartAsset’s eighth annual study, which analyzes the most affordable places to live in the Yellowhammer state.

Factors like taxes, homeowners’ insurance and housing costs were analyzed to determine the results, which ranked where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each area.

For Harvest, the affordability index landed at 68.36 based on a median income of nearly $105,000. In contrast, Meridianville came in at #7 with a 53.88 affordability ranking based on a median income of around $78,000.

Cities in Alabama with a population of 5,000 or more were included in the study, which measured the total cost of owning a home (using the average home cost) in each area over a five-year period. That cost was then gauged as a proportion of the median household income in each place to define affordability.

“The most affordable places were those in which total housing costs were smallest compared to the median income in each area,” the study concluded. “Each city was then indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100.”

For our neighbors in Tennessee, it was a near tie for the #1 slot between Oakland and Henderson, with the top ten including areas like Church Hill, Atoka and Bartlett.

Just in case you’re wondering, Tuba City, Arizona was ranked the most affordable place to live in the entire country.

To see how each state’s affordability was ranked, click here.