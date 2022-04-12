(WHNT) — An Alabama native best known for her podcast and book about entrepreneurship is packing her bags and joining the 2022 Food & Business Summit.

Ariel Smith is a Birmingham native who hosts “The Food Truck Scholar” podcast and wrote “Before You Launch Your Food Truck.”

According to AL.com, Smith will join the two-day traveling conference as a moderator. The event will stop in six cities across the United States, including Las Vegas, Nev.; Norfolk, Va.; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Ga.; Indianapolis, Ind.; and Los Angeles, Calif.

The Food & Business Summit has already stopped in several cities, but will stop in Atlanta on April 18 and 19, before moving on to Los Angeles on May 2. Tickets are available here.