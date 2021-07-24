Alabama’s first Chick-fil-A closing after 47 years

Woman putting closed sign on glass front door of coffee shop. Small business closed for covid-19 lockdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The first Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Alabama nearly 50 years ago is closing.

Jerry Cotney, who owns the restaurant at Brookwood Village mall in metro Birmingham, announced the shutdown in a social media post.

He said the once-popular shopping venue is no longer thriving.

The restaurant opened under another owner in 1974, just seven years after Truett Cathy launched the first Chick-fil-A at a mall in metro Atlanta.

The company website shows it now has more than 100 locations in Alabama.