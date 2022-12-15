ALABAMA (WHNT) — Airbnb is celebrating its top new hosts across the country this year, and you might be surprised to see Alabama’s highest-rated stay.

According to the site, hosts in the United States have collectively raked in an impressive $1.5 billion in income through Airbnb, and the company is celebrating the top-rated new hosts in each state.

In Alabama, that would be Derek and Jessica, who host a quaint “Boho Basement Apartment with a Hot Tub” located in Birmingham for $73 a night.

The 1-bedroom listing, which boasts a “less-than-15-minute drive to everything,” includes a full kitchen (though they admit it is currently under renovation) with a fenced-in backyard and a hot tub area.

Despite the exposed ceiling and some obvious construction, those who have stayed in the apartment don’t seem to mind.

Reviews for the cozy and tidied space rave about the entire experience, giving Derek and Jessica their “Superhost” status (a big deal in Airbnb world).

They must be doing something right, as the next two years are booked solid for the rental.

You can check out all the pictures of the stay for yourself here, or see all the top hosts in every state here.