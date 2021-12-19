Alabama Young Democrats President appointed organization’s national chief of staff

(WHNT) — The president of the Alabama Young Democrats (AYD) is stepping up as he takes on a new role at the national level.

Josh Coleman, who has led the AYD as president since 2019, will serve as National Chief of Staff for the Young Democrats of America (YDA). The appointment is effectively immediately.

“I’m excited to support the Young Democrats of America’s officers, chartered units, andstakeholders to continue building an organization that mobilizes young people toparticipate in the electoral process to elect Democrats, influence the ideals of theDemocratic Party, advocate for progressive issues, and train the next generation ofprogressive leaders,” said Coleman.

In addition to serving as AYD President, Coleman also serves as an elected member of the Democratic National Committee.

Coleman’s new role, YDA’s Chief of Staff, will give him the chance to oversee national operations within the organization and to serve as the liaison between all the other national officers. He also has a role in strategic planning and coordination with elected and appointed officers.