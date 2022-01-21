Alabama Wildlife designates special hunting day for youth, veterans, active military

Kids under 16, veterans and active military can all participate in the upcoming special hunting day, designated by the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Mallard duck flying over the lake (Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — On Saturday, February 5, veterans, active military personnel and kids under 16 (accompanied by a licensed hunter) can participate in the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Waterfowl Hunting Day.

This will be the second statewide special hunting day of the 2021-2022 season, as the first one happened on November 20, 2021.

The Alabama Division of WFF says regular waterfowl season shooting hours, bag limits, legal arms and ammunitions will still apply to the special days. Hunting area rules and regulations will also apply.

To participate, children will need to be accompanied by a licensed adult supervisor. Only one firearm will be allowed per kid, and only the child hunters will be allowed to use the firearm for hunting unless the adult meets the requirements of a veteran or active-duty military personnel.

The adult will be required to stay within arm’s length of the child at all times, and can accompany up to two child participants during the hunt. The adult is also expected to review the rules of firearm safety and hunter ethics with each child and ensure they are followed.

Adults must have a state hunting license, state and federal waterfowl stamps and a free Harvest Information Program registration.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will need to carry a valid proof of service with them, such as a military ID, Veterans Administration ID, veteran ID, veteran validation on their driver’s license or a copy of their DD Form 214. Possession of mandatory hunting licenses and stamps is also required.

For more information about the special hunting days, contact WFF Migratory Gamebird Coordinator Seth Maddox by email here, or call (334) 353-2057. You can also visit Outdoor Alabama’s website here.