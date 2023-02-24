ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is warning Alabama WIC recipients of a recent recall of powdered baby formula.

ADPH said that Mead Johnson Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of Enfamil ProSobee 12.9 oz Simply Plant-based Infant Formula manufactured by Reckitt due to a possible health risk.

ADPH said the recall includes two batches of around 145,000 cans of 12.9 oz. powdered formula manufactured between August and September 2022. The recall was issued due to the possibility of cross-contamination with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. These products were distributed through retail stores in the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico.

ADPH said no illnesses have been reported and no other ProSobee or Mead Johnson Nutrition products are impacted. The department said the all of the products have tested negative for the bacteria and no adverse reaction shave been reported

ADPH said that out of an abundance of Mead Johson is voluntarily recalling the formula with the following product information found on the bottom of the can:

Product: Enfamil ProSobee Powder, 12.9 oz Can

Global Batch Codes: ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ

Universal Product Code: 300871214415

Expiration: “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024”

Consumers with recalled products are asked to contact Mead Johnson customer support at 1-800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com to receive a replacement or refund and to discard the product. More information can be found at the Mead Johnson website here.

ADPH said it is notifying WIC participants who may have been issued the product. WIC participants are asked to follow the same return process as other affected consumers but those with immediate formula needs related to the recall should contact their local WIC clinic or the state WIC office at 1-888-942-4673. ADPH said that parents or caregivers that may have used the formula and have concerns should consult their doctor.