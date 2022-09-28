HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 2022 November ballot for Alabama will include candidates for the U.S. Senate and House and the Alabama Legislature.

But that’s not all, there are also 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot and, state voters have to decide if a new constitution should be adopted.

It’s not strictly new, voters will be asked to decide if it is time to reorganize the 1901 Alabama Constitution. It is the country’s longest such document, has been amended nearly 1,000 times, and isn’t particularly organized.

The proposed reorganization wouldn’t change laws, including taxation. Amendment 10 on the ballot this year calls for grouping Alabama’s Constitutional Amendments together by logical sequence and subject matter.

The reorganization of the Alabama Constitution proposes to locate similar subjects together; remove racist language; delete repeated or repealed provisions; group economic development amendments and arrange local amendments by county.

Tune in to News 19 on Thursday for a full breakdown of the 10 constitutional amendments.