Alabama utilities blame ‘flushable wipes’ for clogged pipes

Alabama News

Wet wipes. (Credit: Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama utility operators are trying to discourage the state’s residents from believing the claims of “flushable wipes,” asking people not to throw them away in the toilet.

The utilities are blaming the wipes for clogging pipes and causing backups of raw sewage overflow.

AL.com reports that utilities say the wipes congeal with grease and other cooking fats that are also sent improperly through sewer systems, creating a waste combination that blocks pumps and pipes that become a major cause of sewer backups and overflows into waterways.

Alabama utility operators are relying on pamphlets, banners and bill inserts to educate the public.

