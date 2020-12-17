MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Alabama’s seven U.S. House representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who serves the state’s third district, confirmed his positive coronavirus test on Twitter Thursday morning.
He says he is “experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise [is] in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”
After consulting with the Office of the Attending Physician, Rep. Rogers says he is now self-isolating.
LATEST STORIES
- North Carolina couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands
- Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day
- Alabama Football’s Nick Saban, Commissioner Greg Sankey speak ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida
- Alabama US Rep Mike Rogers tests positive for coronavirus
- Government meeting professionals to host premier event in Huntsville