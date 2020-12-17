Alabama US Rep Mike Rogers tests positive for coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Rep. Mo brooks is moving ahead with his plan to challenge the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets to certify the votes of the Electoral College on January 6th. Brooks said he will follow through with the threat even though the Electoral College and American voters voted in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.

"For Congressman Brooks it's a politically advantageous move. But the likelihood that it will alter the outcome of the Presidential Election is in my view very very very slight," said News 19 political analyst Jess Brown.

Brooks said he wants certain State's electoral votes cast aside, based on the president's allegations of mass voter fraud. So far no evidence of any fraud at all has materialized, and dozens of court cases claiming fraud at the state and Supreme Court levels have failed.

The Congressman still needs the support of a Senator to trigger a debate before Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poured cold water on the idea this week and urged his Senate colleagues not to join the effort.

Local political analysts have different views on whether or not it is a shot Brooks should take.

"This is what's disturbing about these efforts, by Mo and others. They don't seem to have the focus or the energy to try to address arguably the largest health crisis of the past 50, 60 years, but they have all of the energy and all of the focus in the world to focus on an election that was lost," said political analyst and radio host David Person.

"Not only does Congressman Brooks have a right to do it. He has a duty to do it if he feels there is a problem with the election, then he should raise objections to it. And I know there will be a number of other members of The House of Representatives that will probably go along with Congressman Brooks on this," said political analyst and attorney Mark McDaniel.

News 19 reached out to Congressman Brooks to schedule an interview. His office declined, citing a full schedule.