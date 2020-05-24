UPDATE: Alabama Department of Labor says technical issues resolved on unemployment website

UPDATE: In a series of tweets, the Alabama Department of Labor said the technical issues with weekly certifications was caused by a programming error.

ADOL said they are working to reset the issue for anybody who applied before 10 a.m. Sunday, allowing them to certify as soon as possible.

We are aware of the issue with people being suspended on their weekly certification. This is a programming error, and has been resolved. IF YOU TRIED TO CERTIFY BEFORE 10 AM THIS MORNING, WE ARE WORKING TO IDENTIFY ALL OF THOSE CLAIMANTS AND WILL RESET THE ISSUE,1/2 — ADOL (@al_labor) May 24, 2020

ALLOWING YOU TO CERTIFY AS SOON AS WE CAN. Watch this page for an update. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to rectify the situation ASAP. 2/2 — ADOL (@al_labor) May 24, 2020

Hundreds of Alabama residents are unable to file weekly unemployment certifications.

Multiple viewers have emailed and posted on WHNT News 19’s social media pages saying when they attempt to file their weekly certifications, the website locks them out and gives this error message:

“Your access to the Internet Weekly Claim System has been suspended.

You have had two chances to enter earnings for your claim.

Failure to call within 4 calendar days from today’s date could result in a denial of benefits.”

The system then asks applicants to call the Alabama Department of Labor’s existing benefits line at (800) 361-4524.

Multiple viewers have reported issues reaching anybody by phone as well.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the Alabama Department of Labor and is waiting for a response on the issues.

A post on the Alabama Department of Labor’s Facebook page shows hundreds of Alabama residents are having the same issues.