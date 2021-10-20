Alabama U.S. Senate race sees GOP candidates raising millions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. is more than a year away from the 2022 mid-term election but the race is already on to replace Alabama’s longest-serving Senator, Republican Richard Shelby.

Shelby has endorsed Katie Britt, a former Shelby staff and campaign aide, and the recent head of the Business Council of Alabama.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed another Republican candidate in the field, Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks. Brooks is giving up the House seat he’s held for six terms to pursue the Senate seat.

The leading candidates have submitted their third-quarter fundraising reports, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Britt and Brooks have been the two highest-profile candidates for the seat, though that could change with the entry into the race by Mike Durant, the former U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot and now-aerospace executive.

But, Britt, a first-time candidate and Brooks, who pursued the U.S Senate seat in 2017, have a headstart on fundraising. Britt, who is expected to draw cash after Shelby’s strong endorsement, has received the most financial support, so far. Brooks, who finished third in the GOP Senate primary in the 2017 special election, has spent the most cash, records show.

Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in the Trump Administration, and Birmingham-area business executive Jessica Taylor are also in the race.

Here’s the tally, so far, according to FEC figures:

Katie Britt, raised — $3.7 million; spent — $427,738; cash on hand — $3.3 million;

Mo Brooks raised — $1.8 million; spent — $1.04 million; cash on hand — $1.85 million;

Lynda Blanchard raised — $5.6 million; spent — $1.08 million; cash on hand — $4.5 million;

Jessica Taylor, raised — $150,848; spent — $82,509; cash on hand — $68,339.

Blanchard’s campaign reported she made a $5.1 million loan to her campaign.

Brooks reports he had just over $1 million from his U.S. House campaign war chest.