Alabama tourism weathered COVID-19 pandemic better than most states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say tourist spending in Alabama dropped 20% last year at the height of pandemic lockdowns and business closings, but the state fared better than most during the coronavirus crisis.
A statement from the Alabama Tourism Department says a travel consulting firm found a nationwide decline of 42% in travel expenditures.
Alabama’s decrease wasn’t as bad because spending was robust in Baldwin County, where the beach towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are located.
Visitors spent more than $13 billion on accommodations, travel, food, shopping, and other items in the state in 2020.
That’s down from more than $18 billion in 2019.