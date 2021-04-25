Alabama tourism weathered COVID-19 pandemic better than most states

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say tourist spending in Alabama dropped 20% last year at the height of pandemic lockdowns and business closings, but the state fared better than most during the coronavirus crisis.

A statement from the Alabama Tourism Department says a travel consulting firm found a nationwide decline of 42% in travel expenditures.

Alabama’s decrease wasn’t as bad because spending was robust in Baldwin County, where the beach towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are located.

Visitors spent more than $13 billion on accommodations, travel, food, shopping, and other items in the state in 2020.

That’s down from more than $18 billion in 2019.

