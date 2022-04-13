HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) wants Title I schools to apply to get more shade for kids playing outside.

From now until June 30, schools in lower-income communities can apply to have up to $15,000-worth of shading put over playground or recreation areas starting next fall semester.

Lakita Hawes from ADPH’s Cancer Prevention Division tells News 19 children are often vulnerable to exposure to UV rays on playgrounds or recreational areas during school, and that can cause skin cancer in their later years.

“[Education of skin health] can prevent them from developing skin cancer in adulthood,” Hawes said. “That is your main concern, is to have proper care and proper education to try to prevent it in your adulthood.”

Hawes added the grants – which come from the CDC – would cover parts and installations for schoolgrounds as well.

Skin cancer is one of the five most common cancers diagnosed in Alabama.