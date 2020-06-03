Alabama Theatre needs donations after damages from Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The historic Alabama Theatre in Downtown Birmingham has been around since 1927, but it’s history didn’t save it from damage from this past Sunday night.

“Because of so much exterior glass broken, we had to board up all of the windows and doors on the outside of the building,” Venue Manager Cindy Mullins said. “And that cost has already totaled about seven thousand dollars.”

Birmingham Landmarks Inc. owns the theater, The Lyric across the street and other historic buildings in the area. They had been asking for donations from the community since the COVID-19 outbreak halted their operation. But now after the latest damages, Mullins said their budget is feeling more strain than ever.

Fortunately, none of the theatres unique features were damaged.

Birmingham Landmarks is a nonprofit company and relies on their performances for operational costs. Which is why they’re leaning on the community for help.

“With more than 60 events cancelled between our two theaters, we have already been in a very tight financial position,” Mullins said.

While the theater owners are under financial stress, there is no threat of The Magic City losing them, according to Mullins.

“We are in a good position right now,” Mullins said. We’ve been very responsible with our spending and making it last as long as we can but we definitely need help”

If you’d like to donate you can visit the Alabama Theatre website where you will see the ‘donate now’ button.

LATEST POSTS