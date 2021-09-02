Alabama surplus property auction beings Thursday

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting its online auction via GovDeals.com

Looking to buy laptops, office equipment, vehicles, vending machines, or even a microscope from the state of Alabama?

The State of Alabama is taking bids for surplus property starting Thursday.

Bidding on the items, listed online on GovDeals.com, lasts until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

In addition to surplus state property, some items in the bidding include items voluntarily abandoned at airports across the Southeast U.S.

Items can be inspected in person at the Surplus Property Divison’s Montgomery warehouse (4590 Mobile Highway) from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, September 3.

Winners are required to pay and pick up the items within five business days after the auction concludes.

For more information on the surplus property division, visit the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs website or call (334) 284-0577.