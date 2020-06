MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Superintendent Dr. Erik Mackey will hold a news conference Friday to release his plan for reopening schools.

Mackey will announce his Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools to provide guidance on reopening schools at 10 a.m. He will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

WHNT News 19 will stream the news conference on Facebook and on whnt.com.

