Alabama stops bars, restaurants from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. due to coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama is limiting the sale of alcohol to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a report by Al.com.

Al.com reports that in an emergency meeting Monday, the Alabama Beverage Control Board voted unanimously to cut off on-premise alcohol sales at bars, restaurants, and clubs at 11 p.m. nightly. With the requirement that all alcohol be consumed by 11:30 p.m.

The board had originally considered cutting off sales at 10 p.m. and consumption at 10:30 p.m. but the deadline was pushed back after hearing from bar and restaurant owners.

The emergency rule is effective immediately, but will not be enforced until Saturday, August 1, 2020. Beginning at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, all ABC licensees are required to cease the service and/or sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. with on-premise consumption to end at 11:30 p.m.

“The primary mission of the Alabama ABC Board is to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and we take this mission very seriously,” said ABC Board Chairperson Col. Alan Spencer. “We are very sensitive to the economic impact this rule will have. This is a gut-wrenching decision we are making today, but it is also gut-wrenching to see the number of Alabamians who are suffering from this disease. On balance, I am compelled to vote in favor of the rule. This will be a very short duration and will relieve this restriction as soon as possible.”

Violators could be subject to having their license suspended.

“Our hope is that reduced hours of alcohol service will decrease social gatherings and the transmission of COVID-19,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our number one goal is to protect the public and our license holders. We believe this emergency order will reduce the exposure to and spread of COVID-19.”