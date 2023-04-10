ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Trooper who was shot during a car chase in Escambia County Sunday night has been identified.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that Cpl. Jeremy Alford with the Highway Patrol Division was injured during the incident. Multiple sources also confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Alford was the injured trooper.

A release from ALEA said Alford attempted to pull over a car on I-65 near the 101-mile marker in Conecuh County, Ala. when the driver refused to stop. The chase started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-65.

The chase ended in Escambia County near Highway 41 and Emmons Road when the car left the roadway.

The shooting occurred after the car left the road. The ALEA release said one person was killed and two others in the car were injured. Alford was also hit by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the chase and shooting.

Cpl. Jeremy Alford (Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

ALEA released the following statement regarding Cpl. Alford and his injuries:

After visiting with Cpl. Alford and his family this morning, I am extremely relieved and thankful to share that he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Cpl. Alford acted with true courage and heroism over the course of the incident and was able to secure the scene and ensure public safety while injured. With nearly three decades in law enforcement, Cpl. Alford is a true professional and public servant, dedicated to keeping the citizens of his local community and the State of Alabama safe. I ask that you please continue to keep Cpl. Alford and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as we all look forward to a speedy recovery.’ ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor