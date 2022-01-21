Alabama State Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Mackey tested positive on Friday. He said he is vaccinated and has also had a COVID-19 booster.

Mackey stated he is only experiencing “cold-like symptoms,” and would work remotely, but stay engaged with local officials and the Alabama State Department of Education.

Mackey testing positive comes as the new Omicron variants spreads across Alabama and the nation. Many schools, including several systems in North Alabama, have transitioned to remote learning in the wake of staffing shortages and illness caused by the variant.

“I appreciate our teachers, administrators, nurses and other school staff who have worked tirelessly and continue to work hard every day for the students in our state,” Mackey told AL.com.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 Dashboard, school systems across Alabama reported just over 26,000 cases of COVID-19 this week. That’s 10,000 more than reported last week.