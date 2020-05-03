Alabama State Superintendent says schools could reopen for summer school

If you’re taking summer classes, you might be taking them at a physical school building.

According to our news partners at AL.com, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey laid out a draft plan (subject to change) which could result in older students heading back to school in early June.

Mackey said “Phase One” is the current plan – involving distance learning through online instruction or paper packets.

Beginning June 8 under the plan, students 13 and older could return to schools in groups of 10 or fewer – mostly for summer practice and workouts.

Younger students could return on July 6 if they need to do so. According to Mackey, this is the earliest summer literacy camps – required by the Alabama Literacy Act – could start, but the camps may have to wait until next school year.

Full band, football, volleyball practices could resume in early August, right around the time most schools start the new year. Mackey has asked local school boards to consider starting in late August.

Other issues will be considered in addition to the academic time lost over the last few months, such as cleanliness, visitors, and mental health, to name a few.

