Alabama State Senate approves option for lifetime concealed carry permits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal in the Alabama Legislature would allow people to purchase a lifetime permit to carry a concealed firearm.

State senators on Thursday voted 25-6 for the bill by Sen. Randy Price that would allow the lifetime permits and create a statewide database of people prohibited from carrying firearms.

The bill now moves to the Alabama House.

The legislation comes after previous efforts to abolish the permit requirement failed under opposition from law enforcement officials.