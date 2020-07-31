Alabama State Parks launching new, online reservation system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama State Parks announced Friday they are transiting to a new, online camping reservation system at the beginning of August putting a hold to online reservations for several days at the start of the month.

Alabama State Parks says they have listened to the feedback from guests and created a user friendly system.

The new site will allow guests to create customer accounts, view availability of camping and camper cabins for an entire year, and make bookings at multiple parks. The park department says the site will also store the history of reservations for each customer account to help guests remember their favorite spots.

Online reservations will not be taken between August 2, 2020 and August 13, 2020 for campsites or camping cabins while the department prepares to launch the new reservation site. They say to make a reservation or modify an existing reservation scheduled to arrive before August 11, 2020, to call the park for assistance.

The department notes that no reservations or modifications for campsite or camping cabins with arrival dates after August 11, 2020 can be processed on the phone or online between August 2 and the launch of the new system. These changes only relate to camping reservations. Lodge rooms, standard cabins(not camping cabins), chalets and cottage reservations are not affected.

They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the public for their patience.