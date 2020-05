If you’re looking for something fun and educational you can do from the comfort of your own home — the Alabama State Parks have started producing virtual naturalist videos.

You can watch the videos on the Facebook pages for Oak Mountain, Lake Guntersville, Gulf, DeSoto, and Cheaha state parks.

So far there’s nearly 40 videos produced to take you on a tour of the state’s wildlife and plants.

If you want to find a link to watch, There is a playlist of videos on the Outdoor Alabama YouTube channel.