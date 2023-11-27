MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers nationwide are spending billions of dollars online.

State business leaders say these big shopping days are good opportunities to keep some of those dollars in Alabama.

You may first think of Amazon or other large retailers on Cyber Monday, but many small businesses now sell online.

“They really learned how to be internet savvy during COVID,” National Federation of Independent Business Alabama Executive Director Rosemary Elebash said.

Elebash says when you shop local, 67 cents of that dollar stays local. It’s also a plus to know exactly where your money is going.

“It really is important that you understand who you’re dealing with. Very disheartening to see the amount of scams,” Elebash said.

“Sadly, this is an opportunity for those that want to prey on our most vulnerable,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

AG Marshall is alerting Alabamians to watch out for scams this holiday season.

“Never give out identifying information. When you receive solicitations, go back and confirm who it is that’s reaching out,” Marshall said. “And particularly on Giving Tuesday, we all want to be able to support those that are doing great things, make sure that you validate that charity truly is authentic and is going to the right reasons.

Marshall says to check if a charity is legitimate, go to the AG’s website where you’ll find which ones are registered with the state. He says if you do have a scam to report, call the AG’s office or reach out online to one of its consumer specialists to see if any funds can be recovered.

According to the Alabama Retail Association, Alabama is expected to spend about $18.75 billion on holiday spending this season.