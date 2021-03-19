Alabama State House passes curbside voting ban

Alabama lawmakers in the State House passed a bill to make it illegal to vote curbside.

The bill says voting machines can only be placed inside a polling place.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state doesn’t have to offer curbside voting.

According to AL.com, the House approved the bill 74-25 and it now moves to the Senate. Representative Wes Allen of Troy sponsored the bill.

It says that voting machines can only be placed inside a polling place and workers cannot carry ballots into or out of the polling place.

In response, disability advocates say it’s making it that much harder for people with disabilities to participate.

Caren Short from the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund said in part:

“Voting with a disability in Alabama is profoundly difficult, and we have observed dozens of polling places across the state that are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

According to the Secretary of State’s website, handicap-accessible voting machines are available at every polling site and voters who are disabled or older than 70 can move to the front of the line.