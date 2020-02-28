Alabama Speaker of the House endorses Chris Lewis for Congress

It’s just a few more days before Alabamians head to the polls and local leaders are throwing in their support.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's just a few more days before Alabamians head to the polls and local leaders are throwing in their support.

The Alabama Speaker of the House just announced his endorsement for Chris Lewis over incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks.

Chris Lewis is going after the fifth Congressional District seat that Mo Brooks has held since 2011.

Mac McCutcheon says the district is ready for a change.

"Many people and organizations across North Alabama have discussed with me that it is time to make a change in our congressional seat."

Chris Lewis has been endorsed by several organizations including Alabama Farmers Federation farm PAC, Professional Firefighters of Alabama and the Home Builder's Association of Alabama.

Congressman Mo Brooks recently received support from President Donald Trump. The president said in a tweet on Feb. 14 that Brooks has his complete endorsement.

.@MoInTheHouse Brooks is running for Congress in the Great State of Alabama. He is a huge supporter of the #MAGA Agenda. Mo fully supports Securing our Border w/the WALL, he Loves our Military & Vets, & is Strong on the #2A. Mo has my Complete Endorsement! https://t.co/wQ0euFBwbI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020