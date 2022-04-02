ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is adding one more to its force – a highly loveable addition at that.

AL.com reports that an 11-month-old chocolate Lab named “Millie” was donated to the sheriff’s office by a private citizen.

Millie’s assignments will differ from other K9s on the force. Instead of being in the middle of all the action in chasing down suspects and sniffing out drugs, she’ll be there to help anyone who may be having a “ruff” day.

11-month-old Millie is the newest to join Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. Her title: Comfort Dog. (Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.)

To kick off her career, Millie has been assigned to School Resource Officer Deputy Jameson Jenkins. After that, she will assist victims of violent crimes to ease anxiety and help them recall information.

With her basic training now complete, she will soon be engaged in more extensive training at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, which will help her become a certified therapy dog through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Etowah County Sheriff Johnathan Horton told AL.com that Millie has the genetics and personality best suited for life as a therapy dog, and feels the school system is the perfect setting and a good start to her career on the force.