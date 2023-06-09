WASHINGTON D.C (WHNT) — Athletic representatives from both Alabama and Auburn visited D.C. this week to discuss the future of Name, Image and Likeness legislation in college athletics.

Auburn Head coaches Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl, and Johnnie Harris along with school president Chris Roberts and Athletic Director John Cohen met with Senator Tommy Tuberville, Senator Katie Britt and other congressional representatives from the state on June 7 to help guide legislation surrounding NIL.

After the meeting, Sen. Tuberville spoke out about the current state of NIL rules.

“We are meeting with coaches, athletic directors and administers from several different conferences here in Washington, D.C talking about the disastrous new NIL rules and they are a disaster,” Tuberville said. “I will tell you this I am for players being able to be compensated for their hard work in athletics as well as academics. We have to come to some sort of agreement so we can help the NCAA make improvements to this runaway NIL situation we are in.”

Following the meeting with Auburn officials, Britt and Tuberville met with Nick Saban, Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne and University President Stuart Bell on June 8.

Sen. Britt released this statement after meeting with coaches and school administration.

“What we have right now is essentially a race to the bottom. With every state

coming up with their own rules and regulations, what we’re left with is this hodge-podge across the country. We heard from coaches about how challenging it is to work and recruit across jurisdictions in this confusing, rapidly changing environment. What they’re asking for are simply some rules of the road that apply across the board. I want to ensure that student-athletes and fans are able to enjoy the collegiate athletics experience that our families love, from revenue-generating sports to our women’s sports and Olympic sports.” Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.)

According to Britt, advocates from the SEC are asking Congress to pass legislation that will instead set a national standard and a level regulatory playing field.

Although the progress made in the meeting is unknown, Sen. Tuberville and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been working towards a bill that would regulate NIL and establish federal guidelines for athletes and schools since August 2022.

In a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, the two lawmakers outlined what they feel is wrong with the current state of college athletics.

“A lack of clear, enforceable rules is creating an environment that potentially allows for the exploitation of student-athletes by unregulated entities, prioritizes short-term financial gain over careful investment in one’s career and the lifelong value of education, and diminishes the role of coaches, mentors, and athletic staff while empowering wealthy boosters. In short, we are rapidly accelerating down a path that leads away from the traditional values associated with the scholastic athletic competition.”

The letter goes on to say that U.S. Congress has to act to protect student-athletes.

“The lack of meaningful leadership and a lack of clarity in this area resulting from Alston means that the U.S. Congress must act to set clear ground rules for student-athletes and institutions alike. Like you, we have the common goal of protecting student-athletes, ensuring fair competition and compensation, and preserving the time-honored traditions of college sports.”

An official with the Tuberville administration says that they are planning to release the text of the legislation soon.

News 19 will continue to monitor the NIL legislation and provide updates on the situation as they develop.