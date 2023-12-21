ALABAMA (WHNT) — An Alabama senator is proposing an overhaul to Alabama’s current laws regarding body camera and dash-camera footage, looking to make them a public record.

Senator Merika Coleman, who represents District 19, has drafted a bill that would change laws surrounding the release of body camera footage. Current Alabama open record laws state that body-worn camera visual or audio recordings of law enforcement officers carrying out law enforcement responsibilities are not public writings.

A draft of the bill Coleman is planning to file was provided to News 19.

“This bill would allow a recording made by a body-worn camera or dashboard camera used by law enforcement to be considered a public record, making the recording subject to public inspection,” the draft of the new bill says.

Bodycam footage access went from a legal gray area to a largely closed-door following a state supreme court ruling in 2021.

Last year, a small exception was established by the legislature giving some families access. Footage may only be disclosed to an individual or a personal representative of an individual whose image or voice is the subject of the recording.

But the custodial agency has discretion – it doesn’t have to show it if it decides it will hamper an investigation. That exception is what ALEA used to deny Stephen Perkins’ family access to the body camera footage, so far, in that case.

This bill, if filed and passed, would require the law enforcement agency possessing the footage to release the recording within 30 days of it being requested. The agency would only release portions relevant to a records request, and denial would only be allowed under this potential legislation if release would hamper the investigation or endanger a witness.

It would also outline a process for appealing if the agency didn’t provide the footage. A denial can be appealed to circuit court.

Sen. Coleman’s bill has not yet been filed, but News 19 will continue to follow this proposal.