Alabama Senate expected to debate lottery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama senators are expected to debate a lottery bill. Senators say they expect to debate the bill by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville on Wednesday.
The bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app. McClendon said the issue of a lottery is not dead.
Senators earlier this session narrowly rejected a proposal to start a state lottery and allow up to 10 casinos in the state. Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.