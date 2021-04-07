Alabama Senate expected to debate lottery bill

A Mega Millions playslip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game playslips on display at a Smoker Friendly store, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cranberry Township, Pa. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $1 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing after more than four months without a winner.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama senators are expected to debate a lottery bill. Senators say they expect to debate the bill by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville on Wednesday.

The bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app. McClendon said the issue of a lottery is not dead.

Senators earlier this session narrowly rejected a proposal to start a state lottery and allow up to 10 casinos in the state. Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.