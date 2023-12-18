HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Next year promises to be busy with elections, with the presidency, one-third of the US. Senate and every U.S. House seat on the ballot.

Alabama’s primary election is March 5.

But North Alabama is getting an early start on voting with the special election for Senate District 9.

The Alabama Senate District 9 Republican Primary — there are no Democrats running for the seat– is set for Jan. 9. There are three candidates who’ve qualified to run, Brock Colvin, Stacy George and Wes Kitchens.

The special election was called after the Senate seat was vacated by Clay Scofield in late October. Scofield now leads the Business Council of Alabama. The Senate race features two current Alabama House members: Colvin represents Albertville and Kitchens represents Arab. George is a former two-time candidate for governor.

Colvin reports more than $142,000 raised, which includes $47,000 from his House campaign fund, according to records from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

“I am proud to report that the grassroots support for our campaign remains unmatched in the race for Senate District 9,” Colvin said in a news release. “Once again, our second report confirmed that 95% of our contributions came from the district – reiterating my focus on the district and our community. In just six weeks, our positive, conservative message has spread across District 9 – resulting in more than $100,000 raised for our campaign.”

Kitchens reports nearly $155,000 raised; that figure includes $115,000 from the candidate. The campaign filings list the contribution from Kitchens, not his campaign, but his House campaign fund showed a balance of $129,000 at the end of 2022.

Kitchens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

George reports raising $6,700 and he told News 19 Monday he raised another $1,100 last night.

George said with his strong name recognition, he doesn’t need to raise as much money as the other candidates.

“I’m raising enough money to do similar things to what they’re doing,” George said. “I plan on doing one direct mailing at the end, they’re doing several. But it’s not going to take as much money for me in this race, because of the name recognition I have. Basically, my name has been out there since ’97. I’ve for governor twice and built a lot of good name recognition. People know who I am and that’s really important in a low-turnout primary like this.

“It’s been amazing, I go around and people recognize me.”

Senate District 9 includes Marshall County, southwest Madison County and northern Blount County.



If a special primary runoff is necessary that will take place Feb. 6.