Alabama Senate committee OKs pistol permit database bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriffs across Alabama are taking aim at a new gun bill in the legislature. This bill creates a statewide database for concealed carry permits.

Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, wants to create a new statewide database for pistol permits. It differs from a somewhat similar bill to create a database called the Alabama Responding Officer Warning System.

“We do have 67 at the present time different systems that are set up here in the state of Alabama,” Price said.

The bill would also create lifetime permits for $200. However, it’s not getting the support of Alabama sheriffs.

“I’m afraid that if we move this to Montgomery, we’re going to compromise some of those public safety issues,” Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said.

Bama Carry, a statewide gun-rights group, opposes the bill. Eddie Fulmer, president of Bama Carry, paraphrased a quote from Ben Franklin during a hearing on the bill, saying “Those that can give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

“What we’re talking about here today is an essential liberty,” Fulmer said.

However, the National Rifle Association supports the bill, which will head to the Senate floor for a vote.