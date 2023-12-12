MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Instructors at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science want to help high schoolers across the state prepare for an important test. They’re offering free ACT-prep courses to students around Alabama.

They’re calling it ACT Prep with ASMS and it’s free and open to any high school junior in Alabama. This is aimed more specifically at students who wouldn’t normally have access to ACT prep–whether it’s because of income, geography, or scheduling. It will be a twice-weekly online course that runs from January through March of next year.

They want to spread the school’s mission of education beyond their corner of southwest Alabama. ACT scores have trended down in recent years.

“Those scores are important to students who want to go to college. It both affects their ability to be enrolled and to receive merit-based scholarships. So we want students to be able to get into the schools they want and to earn scholarship money,” said Academic Dean Mitch Frye. “We know that college opens doors for students. Standardized testing is a necessary way for those doors to open in the first place for students to get into college. So the prep that they’ll get from ASMS will help them begin a career path.” Organizers say this is also their chance to give back to the state as a whole. There are 100 spots with a deadline to sign up on January 3rd at noon.

