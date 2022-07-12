ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama’s annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is right around the corner!

Every year the tax holiday falls during the third weekend of July, starting at 12:01 a.m. on the third Friday and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. For 2022, the holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 15 and end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

During this time, the state won’t charge sales tax on several items, including clothes, electronics, and school supplies.

Shirts, pants, coats/jackets, and shoes will have state sales tax waived, along with diapers, robes, and scarves – anything suitable for general use. Each eligible item of clothing must be $100 or less.

On the electronics side, a laptop, desktop, and accessories sold as a package will qualify, along with external storage, non-cell phone electronic schedulers/digital assistants, printer, and printer supplies. To qualify for the sales tax exemption, all items must total $750 or less in a single purchase.

Notebooks, glue, binders, backpacks, and several other common school supply items will qualify for the sales tax exemption, so long as each item is $50 or less.

Books also qualify as well – they must be bound, have an ISBN number and be $30 each.

For a full list of eligible items, click here.

In addition, several cities, towns, and villages across the state will be participating in the sales tax holiday at the local level; the local sales tax will be waived. You can find out if your municipality is participating on the Alabama Department of Revenue website.