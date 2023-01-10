MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Republican Party’s (ALGOP) steering committee says the national party needs new leadership.

At a meeting on Saturday, January 7, the committee issued a vote of “no confidence” in Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who has led the party since being elected to the role in 2017.

On Tuesday, ALGOP issued a statement on the reasoning for the “no confidence” vote:

The Alabama Republican Party leadership is committed to representing our grassroots members, and defending the core conservative values that the people of Alabama stand for. • We believe that RNC leadership needs a new vision for future elections. • We believe that the RNC needs to make defending the American people and their God-given rights and freedom a priority. • We believe that the Republican Party needs to stand strong for the party platform, and the principles that made this country great. • We believe that the RNC needs fresh, new leadership who can inspire and lead grassroots Republicans to victory. For these reasons, the Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair and declare our vote of no-confidence in her leadership. We encourage all RNC members across the country to support new leadership at the RNC Winter Meeting. Alabama Republican Party

ALGOP isn’t the first state party to call for new leadership at the top. The Texas GOP called for McDaniel to be replaced in December.

A report from The Hill noted during McDaniel’s tenure, the Republican Party “lost the House in 2018, lost the White House and Senate in 2020, and took back a narrower House majority than expected while losing the Senate again [in 2022].”

As of January 10, McDaniel faced two challengers for the chairmanship: Harmeet Dhillon, a legal advisor to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

RNC members are expected to hold the vote for a new chair on January 27.