Alabama reports highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases

A member of the National Guard assisting at a COVID-19 mobile testing location looks out of a tent used for drive-thru tests on Tuesday, in Auburn, Maine. Amid the coronavirus resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of sick patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are once again being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Friday was the worst day for new COVID-19 cases in Alabama – the state added more than 5,000 cases on Friday alone for the first time since the pandemic began (5,348).

While the figure included 382 backlogged cases, Friday’s total would still be the highest ever recorded in the state if those cases weren’t included in the report.

AL.com reports the state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is approaching 4,000 for the first time, along with the third consecutive week of more than 20,000 new cases in a single week (26,908).

Before December, the state had never reported more than 15,000 cases in a week.

1,300 cases in last week’s weekly total were backlogged, but again, even without those cases, the single-week total would still be the highest ever recorded.

Many north Alabama counties saw their averages go down, including Jackson County, which had the highest per capita case rate in the state throughout the first two weeks of December.

However, Madison County saw its seven-day average go up by more than 40 cases per day, with the average now at 318 new cases per day – the second-highest rate in the state.

Hospitalizations also continued to hold at a record level, with 2,447 patients in hospitals for COVID-19.