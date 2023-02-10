WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Alabama Rep. Barry Moore is among the House Republicans co-sponsoring a bill that would abolish U.S. Department of Education.

“The education of our children should not belong to the federal government – it is time to return those rights to parents,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore co-sponsored the legislation alongside Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

The bill is just the latest effort to quash the U.S. Department of Education. Republican politicians have introduced similar bills to eliminate the department in years’ past — and those efforts earned support from a few former presidential candidates.

Moore asserted the department is a “nest of radical D.C. activists masquerading as educators pushing indoctrination schemes of radical anti-American ideas.”

According to congress.gov, the full text of the bill has not been filed.