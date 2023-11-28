HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Legislature will open its 2024 session in February and once again there are discussions underway concerning gaming and lottery legislation.

The last significant push on the issue was in 2021 and despite support from Gov. Kay Ivey, the effort failed.

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter has expressed interest in addressing the issue in 2024, AL.com reports.

Alabama Rep. Andy Whitt (R-Harvest) chairs the House Committee on Tourism and Economic Development, which would handle any gaming legislation in the House. Whitt told News 19 the way forward on gaming legislation has to start with a crackdown on what he says is widespread illegal gambling around the state.

“To say Alabama has had a long and complicated history with gambling is a true understatement,” Whitt said. “Gambling and illegal gaming has plagued the state for decades. There is no consistency across our 67 counties.”

Whitt said he traveled the state over the past 14 months visiting illegal gaming facilities to gain a fuller picture of the problems.

“What I have found is just quite shocking to me, it is just something that I never could have imagined,” he said. “I have personally visited 45 of these facilities. What I consider those illegal facilities, some on Main Street, some in back alleys, some in the back rooms.”

Whitt said he wants people to understand illegal gaming is “rampant” across the state and he didn’t have to travel far to find it. “I bought an illegal scratch-off ticket 3 blocks from the statehouse,” he said.

Whitt also wants to see tougher penalties for illegal gambling operations.

“My number one goal would be to shut down these illegal facilities, the illegal sports betting, the illegal online gaming,” Whitt said. “Any bill outside of that, that does not put that first and foremost. That enforcement and regulatory piece, then I’m not interested in expansion of any gaming in Alabama. This is what I’m focused on and that is the illegal aspect of it.”

Ending that illegal gaming could open new doors, Whitt said.

“The building block would be the regulatory enforcement piece of it,” he said. “Then let’s look at moving forward, if that’s the desire of the body. I certainly wouldn’t be opposed at looking at any legislation moving forward… Again, my constituents, you know Madison-Limestone County have been very vocal that they’d like to support something and have the ability to vote on something. So, that is certainly within the realm of seeing legislation this year.”