MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division reminds anglers that the statewide waters are open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper season.

The season began Friday, May 27, and will continue until the private angler quota is projected to be met. The season only applies to anglers fishing from the shore, private recreational vessels, and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats that do not hold federal for-hire fishing permits.

Starting June 1 and ending on August 19 at 12:01 a.m. the season for anglers fishing from federally-permitted for-hire vessels will run seven days a week.

You are reminded of the following this fishing season:

Greater amberjack and gray triggerfish season will close June 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Weekends open to red snapper harvest are defined as Friday 12:01 a.m. to Monday 11:59 p.m.

Daily bag limit will be two red snappers per person, minimum size 16 inches in length

Anglers 16 and older must have an Alabama saltwater fishing lisence

Alabama resident 65 or older or a lifetime saltwater license holder must have a current saltwater angler registration

Anglers 16 and older who possess gulf reef fish, including red snapper, must have an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement

Anglers under the age of 16 are not required to be licensed, possess an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement or have saltwater angler registration, but their catch must be included in a landing report

The owner or operator of each vessel landing red snapper in Alabama is required by law to complete one landing report per vessel trip of their harvested red snapper through Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with the fish being removed from the water. All landed red snapper are required to be reported prior to landing regardless of the jurisdiction in which the fish were caught.

Red snapper caught from non-powered vessels, piers and the shoreline are required to be reported through Snapper Check and require a Conservation ID number

Landing reports can be submitted through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL App

Participation in an MRD creel survey or inspection by enforcement officers is not considered reporting