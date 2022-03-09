MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Department has announced that Red Snapper season will begin on Friday, May 27.

During this time, state waters and federal waters will open to private and state-licensed charter vessel fishermen. The season will consist of four-day weekends, Fridays through Mondays, beginning on May 27 and continuing until the private angler quota is met.

The dates above only apply to fishermen fishing from shore, private recreational vessels and state-licensed Alabama commercial party boats. This does not apply to individuals who have federal for-hire fishing permits.

ADCNR said they will continue to use Snapper Check to monitor shore, private vessel and state charter angler landings during the season. They will provide weekly updates at outdooralabama.org.

The exact quota for 2022 has not been provided by the NOAA Fisheries yet.