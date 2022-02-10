(WHNT) — Alabama is ranked among the states with the lowest life expectancy, according to new data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

According to NCHS data, Alabama ranks 49th overall, including the District of Columbia, in life expectancy at birth with an average person living 75.2 years. For men in Alabama, the life expectancy is 72.2, while Alabama women live 78.2 years on average. That’s a difference of almost six years between men and women in the state.

The report also tracked the average number of years people in certain states live after 65, the age after which most Americans are considered senior citizens.

Data shows that on average, Alabamians live 17.7 years after the age of 65. Men in Alabama average 16.2 years after 65, while women average 19.1 years.

The data from NCHS was collected in 2019, thus it does not factor in any mortality statistics from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NCHS data shows Hawaii and California as the states with the highest life expectancy at birth, 80.9 years, and Mississippi as the lowest at 74.4 years. Only seven other states have life expectancies over 80 years, including New York, Massachusetts, and Colorado.

According to NewsNation, the states ranking alongside Alabama with life expectancies between 74 and 75 years include: Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

The average U.S. life expectancy is 78.8 years. Women’s life expectancy was longer than men in every single state and Washington, D.C. — how much longer varies from state to state.

For the full list of statistics on life expectancy across the United States, click here.

Data collected by the United States Census Bureau, also in 2019, shows a correlation between the average life expectancy of a state’s residents and its poverty rate. For example, in states with higher life expectancy rates, the poverty rate was much lower; however, states with low life expectancies have a higher rate of poverty.

In Alabama in 2019, the Census Bureau listed the state among those with the highest poverty rate of over 15%. Also included in that category were Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.