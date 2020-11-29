Alabama Prisons to begin video visitation service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system, which suspended visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, is starting a video visitation service to try to reconnect prisoners with their family and friends.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the system is expected to be rolled out to all prisons by early December.

Inmates will be able to use the video kiosks by appointment. The prison system said it is also beginning an electronic messaging service where friends and family can send emails, cards and photos.

Officials said staff will process, print and distribute the messages.