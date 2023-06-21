MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week the state’s First Class Pre-K program is expanding — adding 69 more classrooms across 30 counties this fall.

With the announcement, roughly 1,200 more 4-year-olds in the state will have access to Alabama’s nationally recognized pre-k program.

The extra spots will help meet the growing demand from parents. Last year, 23,000 students were enrolled. Ahead of this fall, 29,000 parents have applied, according to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

“While 69 classrooms is great, it doesn’t yet meet the demand,” ADECE Acting Secretary Jan Hume said.

Hume said the additional classrooms will be prioritized in counties with high poverty and the longest waitlists.

The goal is ultimately to ensure 70% of 4-year-olds have access to the program in their county. With the expansion, Hume says the state will reach about 45%.

“We wanted to incrementally grow the program because we have workforce issues,” Hume said. “We’ve got to make sure we have degreed teachers in the classroom. We want to make sure that we have the qualified workforce to fill the spots.”

The extra classes are funded through a $12 million increase in the state’s 2024 education budget allocated to the Office of School Readiness that administers First Class Pre-K. It’s an investment that those with the nonprofit Voices for Alabama’s Children said is important for childhood wellbeing.

“Early learning, it makes sure that children are ready to learn. It exposes them to language and that’s what really builds in their brain and makes all those connections,” said Voices for Alabama’s Children Executive Director Rhonda Mann.

In the latest national report by the Annie Casey Foundation, Alabama’s children rank 45th nationally on several indicators of wellbeing, many of which include education.

For a full list of counties included in the expansion and more information on how parents can register, head to www.children.alabama.gov. Hume said the state hopes to meet that goal of 70% pre-k access by 2026.