(WHNT) — Both of Alabama’s U.S. senators released statements Friday after President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said, “As in any Supreme Court confirmation process, the Senate must hold a fair and thorough review of Judge Jackson’s qualifications.”

“Throughout my career, I have supported judges who respect our Constitution and interpret the law without prejudice,” Shelby continued. “A lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest Court will impact our country for generations and should be rigorously evaluated. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to further review her judicial philosophy, legal views, and commitment to our Constitution.”

The president nominated Judge Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson’s nomination fulfills Biden’s campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

“I want a justice who respects the Constitution and who will follow the law without the interference of personal or political bias,” said Senator Tommy Tuberville. “I look forward to actively following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Judge Jackson and meeting with the nominee at the appropriate time to give the people of Alabama a voice in the process.”

“The Senate’s responsibility is to provide ‘advice and consent,’ and Judge Jackson deserves a full deserves a full and fair evaluation of her record,” Tuberville stated.

Jackson currently serves on what most regard as the nation’s second-highest court, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She was confirmed to that position on a bipartisan 53-44 vote with Republican senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) joining all 50 Democrats. Jackson also spent time as a district judge, commissioner of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and public defender.

In a tweet on Friday, former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said, “Judge Jackson has an amazing personal and professional story. Her character and qualifications are impeccable.”

Jones, who represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate from 2018 to 2021, was tapped to serve as Jackson’s guide, or “sherpa,” as she meets with senators ahead of her confirmation hearing. Sherpas typically have some sort of familiarity with Senate proceedings and its members.

“I look forward to assisting her in this historic confirmation,” Jones concluded.

