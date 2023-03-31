MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Political leaders in Alabama are reacting to the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump. He could face charges related to a hush money payment allegedly made to an adult film star in 2016.

The Alabama Republican Party said in a statement in part:

“The timing and clear political motivation of Donald Trump’s indictment bring up some concerning questions. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should not be stretching legal boundaries to target a political opponent while at the same time be pushing a plan to excuse criminal misconduct and downgrade felonies for New York criminals.”

ALGOP State Executive Committee Member Paul DeMarco said he thinks this is purely political.

“You do not have to be a Republican or supporter of Donald Trump to know this is all a trumped-up charge based on politics,” DeMarco said.

DeMarco says he thinks the district attorney should focus on other crimes.

“As a crime victim in New York City, I would be furious that the DA is spending one minute prosecuting Donald Trump while crime victims suffer in NYC,” DeMarco said.

Alabama Democrats, however, say this indictment has been a long time coming, and the former president is not above the law.

“All the stuff that this man has done and got away with, it’s time for him to go to jail, and the average person would have been in jail,” Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley said.

Kelley says he doesn’t think this will have much impact on the 2024 presidential race.

“It won’t affect the election at all, but I think it may be a blessing in disguise, because it will snatch the cover off some of these hypocrites who is playing like they being fair in the political arena,” Kelley said.

It’s unclear the exact charges Trump faces as the indictment is currently under seal.