BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mueller Co. LLC, a nationwide manufacturer and seller of gas and water distribution products, and IH Services, Inc., which provides cleaning services in Mueller facilities, has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle claims of sexual harassment and retaliation in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced.

According to the lawsuit, IH Services assigned three female janitors to work at Mueller’s fire hydrant manufacturing plant in Albertville. Several male Mueller employees allegedly solicited the female employees for sex, exposed their genitals and made sexual comments about them. The EEOC alleged that one Mueller employee attempted to rape one of the female janitors.

After they complained to IH Services and Mueller managers, IH Services allegedly reduced their hours, made them work overnight shifts and either suspended or fired them.

This alleged conduct violated the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits an employer from permitting a hostile work environment based on sex and retaliating against those who complain about Title VII violations.